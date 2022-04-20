Man arrested for Home Depot fire that was visible from outer space

A man was arrested for allegedly starting a massive blaze at a California Home Depot that sent flames so high they could be detected from outer space , cops said Tuesday.

Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, was allegedly shoplifting went he sparked the enormous fire that decimated the home goods store in San Jose on April 9, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney.

A blaze broke out at a San José Home Depot, but no injuries were reported from the fire.Twitter/@Robert Handa, NBC Bay Area

Gogue had allegedly stolen from a Bass Pro Shop store before hitting up the Home Depot, cops said.

The suspect fled after the blaze, but was arrested on April 15 and charged with aggravated arson.

The 5-alarm fire destroyed the entire building and caused more than $17 million in damage.

A woman who lived three miles from the scene alerted the department on Twitter that debris from the inferno was “falling on my property.” The National Weather Service said heat-sensing satellites above the atmosphere were able to detect the humongous fire.