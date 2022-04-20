ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Just Eat Takeaway weighs GrubHub sale, scales back 2022 growth view

By Toby Sterling
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtSN6_0fELtS1m00

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Europe’s largest meal delivery company, Just Eat Takeaway.com, scaled back expectations for growth in 2022, as it reported on Wednesday a decline of 1% in first-quarter orders, and said it was exploring a possible sale of GrubHub.

Referring to the U.S. company it bought for $7.3 billion last year, Takeaway said in a statement it was “actively exploring the introduction of a strategic partner into and/or the partial or full sale of Grubhub”.

In a trading update, it added that it now expected “mid-single digit growth” for its Gross Transaction Value (GTV) this year, instead of the “mid teens” predicted last month.

GTV measures the total value of food ordered and delivered.

The company handled 264.1 million orders in the first quarter, compared with an estimate of 286 million by analysts at JPMorgan.

“Our priority for 2022 lies in ... strengthening our business,” Chief Executive Jitse Groen said in a statement. “We expect profitability to gradually improve throughout the year, and to return to positive adjusted EBITDA in 2023.”

Takeaway, which posted a billion-euro loss for 2021, has been hit by re-ratings both of loss-making technology companies and those seen as beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its shares, which have lost two-thirds of their value since an Oct 2020 peak above 100 euros, closed Tuesday at 26.10 euros, slightly above their IPO price of 23 euros in 2016.

Sentiment has soured on the online food segment amid fierce competition since the GrubHub buy closed in June.

The combined company is worth just 5.8 billion euros ($6.3 billion) at current prices.

Shareholders including Cat Rock, with 6.88% of shares, have called on Groen to dispose of Grubhub.

The company said that on an operational level it would try to focus on increasing revenue per order and cutting costs.

It increased its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margin forecasts, marginally, to a range of negative 0.5%-0.7% of GTV, up from negative 0.6-0.8%.

($1=0.9262 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Takeaway in talks with potential buyers for Grubhub, says CEO Groen

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com is in talks with potential buyers over a possible sale of its U.S. arm Grubhub, Chief Executive Jitse Groen said on Wednesday. Groen was speaking on a call after the company posted a first quarter trading update, in which the company...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Stock Split Watch: Is Lowe's Next?

The retailer has already performed a dozen stock splits in its 6-decade history. The latest split is already old enough for a restricted driver’s license in most states. Stock splits aren’t a big deal anymore but they don’t hurt either, and they certainly attract plenty of media attention. Can’t hurt; might help!
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jitse Groen
Motley Fool

Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Few investors were eager to drive...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Europe#Gtv#Food Drink#Amsterdam#Just Eat Takeaway Com#Jpmorgan#Ebitda
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy on the Netflix Decline

Netflix stock collapsed after reporting a decline in subscribers last quarter. Spotify and Match Group have been dragged down along with Netflix, providing a nice entry point to buy shares in those businesses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MarketWatch

Coinbase stock sinks toward a record low, after J.P. Morgan says it expects surprise 'bigger loss' in Q1

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, -6.67% sank 7.2% in afternoon trading Thursday toward yet another record low, after J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington cut his stock price target by about 31%, citing lower crypto prices and "notably" lower volume that previously forecast. The crypto-trading platform's stock reversed an earlier gain of as much as 4.3%, at the intraday high of $153.44 reached just minutes after the opening bell. Worthington lowered his price target to $258 from $296, but he reiterated the overweight rating he's had on the stock since he started covering it in May 2021, as the new target still represents about 89% upside from current levels. "The cryptomarkets are in need of some excitement in terms of new products and/or new use cases to continue to drive the cryptomarkets to becoming more mainstream, thus driving activity levels," Worthington wrote in a note to clients. He expects a "bigger loss" in the first quarter and the second quarter, given increased investment and the slower start to second-quarter trading volumes. The company is slated to report first-quarter results on May 10, with analysts surveyed by FactSet expecting, on average, earnings of 2 cents a share. The stock has plunged 45.9% year to date, while bitcoin.
STOCKS
Reuters

Big companies manage to pass on soaring costs to cash-strapped consumers

ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - Makers of chocolate bars and coffee to lawn mowers and industrial robots succeeded in passing on soaring costs to consumers, first-quarter earnings showed on Thursday, allaying fears higher prices could dent demand for their products. Some of Europe's biggest companies reported first quarter sales increases,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

American Airlines stock surges 10% after results beat expectations, Q2 sales seen topping 2019 levels

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL, +3.80% soared 10.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss and revenue that more than doubled to beat forecasts, and provided an upbeat sales outlook. The net widened to $1.64 billion, or $2.52 a share, from $1.25 billion, or $1.97 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss of $2.32 beat the FactSet loss consensus of $2.39. Revenue grew 122.0% to $8.90 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.79 billion, and up to 84% of revenue in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Record revenue in March marked the first time post-pandemic that revenue was above 2019 levels. Load factor improved to 74.4% from 59.5%, as traffic jumped 97.2% to 44.29 billion revenue passenger miles and capacity increased 57.6% to 59.53 billion available seat miles. For the second quarter, the company expects capacity to be 92% to 94% of 2019 levels, and expects revenue to be 6% to 8% higher than 2019 levels. The stock has climbed 8.5% year to date through Wednesday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF.
STOCKS
Reuters

Snap warns inflation could hit growth, shares drop 10%

April 21 (Reuters) - Snap Inc (SNAP.N) reported better-than-expected first-quarter user growth on Thursday while it missed expectations on revenue, as the parent company of Snapchat said supply-chain disruptions and the invasion of Ukraine hurt advertising demand. Shares of Snap fell 10% in trading after the bell. The company warned...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 58% to Buy Now and Hold

Valuations for some growth stocks have been pushed down to very attractive levels. Video games, virtual reality, augmented reality, and other forms of visual media have huge room for growth. Strong net revenue expansion rates can signify that a business is positioned for success. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy