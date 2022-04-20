ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ASML Q1 earnings beat forecasts slightly, bookings seen strong

By Toby Sterling
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASk2e_0fELtQGK00

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, reported on Wednesday first-quarter sales of 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) and net income of 695 million euros, slightly ahead of expectations.

Bookings remain strong as customers race to increase capacity amid a global semiconductor shortage, said ASML, which is Europe’s largest technology company by market capitalisation, at 226 billion euros.

“We are working very, very hard to navigate all the supply chain issues that everyone is dealing with,” chief financial officer Roger Dassen said in a statement.

The company forecast second quarter sales of 5.1-5.3 billion euros and left a forecast for full year sales growth of 20% unchanged. Net bookings in the quarter were 7 billion euros.

ASML is the dominant maker of lithography systems, and its machines are used to create the circuitry of most computer chips.

Analysts had forecast net income of 621 million euros on revenue of 3.44 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

In January, ASML forecast first-quarter sales of 3.3-3.5 billion euros. [L1N2TZ0CK]

Dassen said full year gross margins might be closer to 52%, rather than the 53% the company forecast in January, in part due to rising labour, transport, energy and cost increases.

ASML, which expects to catch up with its current order backlog only sometime in 2024, is taking steps to cut delivery times and increase productivity of its tools, even as it tries to expand production.

Not included in first quarter sales were equipment worth about 2 billion euros that customers asked to have shipped immediately, before it was fully tested.

Those deliveries cannot yet be booked as sales, but ASML expects to recognise that revenue over the coming quarters.

Dassen said the company had received “multiple” orders for its next generation “EUV High NA” machine, which is still being developed. For the first time, there were makers of memory chips among such clients, he added.

ASML’s biggest customers are TSMC, Samsung and Intel, though memory chip makers SK Hynix and Micron and all major chipmakers are also customers.

The company has forecast average annual sales growth of 11% through 2030 as part of a structural increase in chip demand.

Shares closed at 561.60 euros on Tuesday, down 21% for the year to date, though more than double their price in April 2020.

($1=0.9246 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Tesla stock pops on record quarter, 81% annual revenue jump

Tesla stock traded 7% higher in pre-market trading Thursday, after the electric vehicle maker beat Wall Street estimates for the first quarter of 2022 with record revenue, vehicle deliveries and operating profit. The company posted total revenue of $18.8 billion, up 81% year-over-year. Total automotive revenue came in at $16.86...
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Tesla Q1 2022 Earnings Report: Beats Expectations Again

Tesla just released its Q1 2022 earnings report and the numbers are impressive. Tesla again turned a profit, which makes that ten quarters in a row in which Tesla has reported a profit. And once again, Tesla beat expectations. The main financial details from the Q1 2022 report are as...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asml#Bookings#Europe#Productivity#Amsterdam#Asml Holding Nv#Refinitiv Data
Reuters

Holcim shares surge after guidance upgrade and earnings beat

ZURICH, April 22 (Reuters) - Holcim (HOLN.S) raised its full-year sales outlook on Friday after posting forecast-beating first quarter results, helped by price hikes to offset surging energy costs and new acquisitions in its roofing business. The Swiss company's shares rose 6% in early trade after it exceeded analysts' expectations...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Procter & Gamble raises full-year sales forecast on resilient demand

Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday as consumer demand for cleaning and personal healthcare products remains resilient despite rising prices, sending its shares up almost 2% in premarket trading. Sales in its fabric and home care unit, the company's biggest segment, rose 7%, as consumers...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

TD Synnex's Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 213.2% year-over-year to $15.47 billion, beating the consensus of $15.31 billion. Revenue fell 0.9% Q/Q. Adjusted EPS of $3.03 beat the consensus of $2.73. The adjusted operating margin contracted by 37 bps to 2.79%. The trailing fiscal four quarters...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Intuitive Surgical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Intuitive Surgical ISRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intuitive Surgical beat estimated earnings by 4.63%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.08. Revenue was up $196.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: TD Synnex Q1 Earnings

TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TD Synnex beat estimated earnings by 10.99%, reporting an EPS of $3.03 versus an estimate of $2.73. Revenue was up $10.53 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
International Business Times

Blackstone's First-quarter Earnings Surge 63%

Blackstone Inc said on Thursday its first-quarter distributable earnings jumped 63% as a strong performance from its real estate and credit businesses offset a weak showing from its hedge funds unit. The world's largest manager of alternative assets saw distributable earnings, which represent the cash used to pay dividends to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nucor Clocks 50% Sales Growth In Q1, Tops Street View

Nucor Corp NUE reported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 49.5% year-over-year to $10.49 billion, beating the consensus of $10.48 billion. EPS improved to $7.67 from $3.10 in 1Q21, beating the consensus of $7.29. The average sales price per ton increased 68% Y/Y and increased 2% Q/Q. Total of 6.39...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

American Airlines stock surges 10% after results beat expectations, Q2 sales seen topping 2019 levels

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL, +3.80% soared 10.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss and revenue that more than doubled to beat forecasts, and provided an upbeat sales outlook. The net widened to $1.64 billion, or $2.52 a share, from $1.25 billion, or $1.97 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss of $2.32 beat the FactSet loss consensus of $2.39. Revenue grew 122.0% to $8.90 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.79 billion, and up to 84% of revenue in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Record revenue in March marked the first time post-pandemic that revenue was above 2019 levels. Load factor improved to 74.4% from 59.5%, as traffic jumped 97.2% to 44.29 billion revenue passenger miles and capacity increased 57.6% to 59.53 billion available seat miles. For the second quarter, the company expects capacity to be 92% to 94% of 2019 levels, and expects revenue to be 6% to 8% higher than 2019 levels. The stock has climbed 8.5% year to date through Wednesday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF.
STOCKS
Reuters

AmEx profit beats estimates as card spending rebounds

April 22 (Reuters) - American Express Co (AXP.N) on Friday topped first-quarter profit estimates as card spending rebounded from last year, dwarfing a jump in costs due to higher reward payouts. Expenses rose 34% to $9.06 billion on higher customer engagement costs, the company said, sending shares down nearly 2%...
MARKETS
CNBC

Snap reports ‘challenging’ quarter that missed sales and profit estimates

Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday after the bell. Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales, and forecast disappointing revenue growth in the current quarter, when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday. However, daily users grew 18% annually, more than expected.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Autoliv: Q1 Earnings Insights

Autoliv ALV reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Autoliv missed estimated earnings by 59.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was down $118.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy