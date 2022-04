DENVER -- Sample sizes only become smaller in the NBA playoffs, now that the 82-game regular season is behind us. It's no secret that the Warriors are the only Western Conference playoff team that won their first two games of their first-round series. That includes the top-seeded Phoenix Suns and the No. 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, the two teams in the West who finished with better regular-season records than Golden State. Though it only has been two games, the Warriors have looked like the best in the West with two blowout wins against the Denver Nuggets.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO