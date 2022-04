INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -We know good paying jobs are a critical issue that matters to you. Hyatt Lake Tahoe is hosting a Stillwater Spa Wellness Symposium next week. No one is immune to the nationwide staffing shortages, so leaders say they want to stand out. The Incline Village event is not just about recruiting new staff, but sharing plans with the community to expand and increase interests in mind, body and soul well-being. We’re told its a great time to join as staff looks to partner with other Tahoe area wellness leaders to uplift as many people as possible.

