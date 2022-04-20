Denbighshire: Mast taller than Pisa's leaning tower discussed

Click here to read the full article. The ongoing production boom in the U.K. will get a welcome boost with the launch of new facility Home of Production (HOP) Studios.
Plans have been submitted for a 1.3million sq ft studio space at Bedfordshire, 46 miles Northwest of London. A public consultation on the plans will take place in April and June this year and subject to planning permission, the studio aims to be ready for booking in 2024.
The studio will provide accommodation across sound stages, workshops, storage and offices with additional planned space for supporting craftspeople and services, and the sustainable...
