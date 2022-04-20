Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Meredith, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Carson; Hutchinson; Moore; Potter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Carson, southern Hutchinson, northeastern Potter and southeastern Moore Counties through 700 PM CDT At 632 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of Lake Meredith, or 15 miles west of Borger, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett, Sanford and Lake Meredith. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

