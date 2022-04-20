Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Pinellas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Pasco, northwestern Manatee, southeastern Pinellas, Hillsborough and northwestern Sarasota Counties through 315 PM EDT At 231 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Greater Northdale to Downtown Saint Petersburg to 6 miles south of Anna Maria. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tampa, Sarasota, Bradenton, Temple Terrace, Palmetto, Downtown Saint Petersburg, Fort Desoto Park, Saint Petersburg, Lutz, Brandon, Fish Hawk, St. Petersburg, Anna Maria, St. Leo, Tampa International Airport, East Lake-Orient Park, The Meadows, Egypt Lake-Leto, Parrish and Wesley Chapel South. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
