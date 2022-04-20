ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 02:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Pinellas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Pasco, northwestern Manatee, southeastern Pinellas, Hillsborough and northwestern Sarasota Counties through 315 PM EDT At 231 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Greater Northdale to Downtown Saint Petersburg to 6 miles south of Anna Maria. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tampa, Sarasota, Bradenton, Temple Terrace, Palmetto, Downtown Saint Petersburg, Fort Desoto Park, Saint Petersburg, Lutz, Brandon, Fish Hawk, St. Petersburg, Anna Maria, St. Leo, Tampa International Airport, East Lake-Orient Park, The Meadows, Egypt Lake-Leto, Parrish and Wesley Chapel South. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING The combined effects of generally low fuel moistures, afternoon relative humidity values dropping to around 20 percent, except 25 to 30 percent at the coast, and west to southwest winds gusting to around 20 mph, will lead to increased fire danger this afternoon through early evening across Southeast NC and Northeast SC. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn during these conditions. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 05:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue to develop over the Coastal Plains of South Texas, including the Coastal Bend and the Victoria Crossroads. Prevailing visibilities will range from 1 to 3 miles. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities around 1/4 mile or less, will also occur. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly within a short period of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Niobrara A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NIOBRARA COUNTY At 625 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mule Creek Junction, or 21 miles west of Edgemont, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mule Creek Junction. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Glynn County, GA
Georgia State
Camden County, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT/midnight MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Stanton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hamilton, southern Kearny, western Grant and northeastern Stanton Counties through 715 PM CDT/615 PM MDT/ At 632 PM CDT/532 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Kendall, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Kendall around 545 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Hansford; Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Texas, northwestern Hansford and northeastern Sherman Counties through 715 PM CDT At 648 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Texhoma, or 18 miles southwest of Guymon, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Guymon, Goodwell, Optima, Eva, Hough and Texhoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Castro; Floyd; Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHERN HALE...EASTERN CASTRO...SWISHER SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Hart, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart, Kress, Happy, Claytonville and Nazareth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Central Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills Strong Outflow will impact portions of southwestern Laramie County through 630 PM MDT At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm outflow along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Ranchettes to near Crystal Lake Campground. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Brief wind gusts of 60 to 65 MPH. No rain is expected. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Federal, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 29. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 341 and 380. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
#Rip Currents#Beaches#Lifeguard#Coastal Camden#Coastal Glynn High
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carson, Hutchinson, Moore, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Meredith, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Carson; Hutchinson; Moore; Potter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Carson, southern Hutchinson, northeastern Potter and southeastern Moore Counties through 700 PM CDT At 632 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of Lake Meredith, or 15 miles west of Borger, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett, Sanford and Lake Meredith. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 17:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Castle Country, Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Castle Country; Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Castle Country and Western Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Jasper, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barton; Jasper; Vernon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected to develop by late morning Saturday. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...This afternoon until 7 PM and Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
NWS
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected to develop by late morning Saturday. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...This afternoon until 7 PM and Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Animas River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Edwards, Gillespie, Kerr, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Edwards; Gillespie; Kerr; Val Verde WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Val Verde, Edwards, Kerr and Gillespie Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Though occasional gusts in excess of 30 mph are possible early this evening, winds have diminished significantly and the advisory is being allowed to expire. .
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Delaware, Mayes, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. Target Area: Delaware; Mayes; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Ottawa; Wagoner WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Ottawa, Mayes, Delaware, Okfuskee, Okmulgee and Wagoner Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 645 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kendall, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lakin around 655 PM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KEARNY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Teller by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Teller Evacuation Order for Fire Colorado Mountain Estates The following message is transmitted at the request of Teller County Sheriff`s Office. The Teller County Sheriff`s Office has issued an EVACUATION ORDER for Colorado Mountain Estates Area west of CR 1... South of North Mountain Estates Rd... East of Southpark Rd... North of Appian Way and Cascade Circle because of a wildland fire. Evacuate immediately Tune to local media for updates.

