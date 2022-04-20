ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home Tuesday night, opening with five perfect innings while pitching the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Los Angeles-area native, in his sixth career start at Dodger Stadium including playoff games, did not allow a baserunner until Hanser Alberto led off the bottom of the sixth with a line-drive single to right field.

In seven scoreless innings of work, Fried (1-2) gave up two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers’ longtime closer, picked up his third save of the season for the Braves with a perfect ninth.

Travis d’Arnaud jumpstarted the Atlanta offense with a home run in the second inning to help end the Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak — and their 20-game regular-season winning streak at home that started in August last year.

Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler (1-1) gave up three runs and eight hits in five innings, losing the matchup of dueling aces.

Fried, who attended nearby Harvard-Westlake High School before he was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2012 draft, earned his first career win at Dodger Stadium. He had four strikeouts during his five perfect innings.

After d’Arnaud’s home run in the second, Orlando Arcia hit an RBI double in the fourth inning off Buehler and Austin Riley had an RBI single off the Los Angeles right-hander in the fifth.

The Dodgers didn’t get their second hit off Fried until Trea Turner’s infield single in the seventh. Turner nearly was the first Dodgers baserunner in the fourth inning, but Riley made a diving stop on his grounder to third base.

Fried held down a Dodgers offense that entered tied for the big league lead with 58 runs and had scored four in an inning a major league-leading seven times.

The Atlanta left-hander entered off consecutive defeats — he gave up a combined seven earned runs and 15 hits in outings against the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals.

The Braves finished with 12 hits, the second time in two games against the Dodgers they reached double digits and the third time this season.

The Dodgers scored in the eighth on Alberto's RBI groundout.

OFF THE WALL

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. began his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett, playing right field and going 1 for 3 in six innings. His hit was a double off the right-center wall out of the leadoff spot against Jacksonville.

Acuña, who last played July 10 of last season when he tore the ACL in his right knee, is expected to return to the Braves in early May.

ROSTER BUILDING

The Braves made a number of roster moves, with LHP Sean Newcomb designated for assignment among them. Newcomb had made 144 appearances with the Braves over the last six seasons, including three this season.

RHP Huascar Ynoa was optioned to Gwinnett after starting Monday, while C Chadwick Tromp was sent outright to Gwinnett. RHP Touki Toussaint and LHP Dylan Lee were recalled, while RHP Jacob Webb was claimed off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: INF/OF Gavin Lux was a late scratch with back tightness. Lux was scheduled to play left field, with Chris Taylor moving from center to left and Cody Bellinger going to center after he originally was not in the lineup. … RHP Blake Treinen, who last pitched Thursday and has been dealing with arm soreness, played catch but is not expected to return until the weekend series against the San Diego Padres. … LHP Caleb Ferguson, who last pitched for the Dodgers in 2020 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, faced hitters for the first time in a batting practice setting before the game.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (1-1, 6.10 ERA) will pitch the series finale Wednesday. Two of Morton’s four regular-season starts against Los Angeles came last season, when he went 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA.

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 1.29) starts a rare afternoon midweek game at Dodger Stadium. He has one regular-season start against the Braves in 2019, but faced them five times in the last two NL Championship Series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

IN THIS ARTICLE
