WEATHER- Rains and Winds Return
It will be a warmer but cloudy day ahead of the next system. Winds pick up, rains move in, possibly see a storm or two. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
