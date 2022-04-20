ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Duel in the Pool' to pit Ledecky v Titmus as swim superpowers clash

By Attila KISBENEDEK
 2 days ago
Ariarne Titmus (right) and Katie Ledecky will renew their Tokyo rivalry in Sydney in August /AFP

Swimming superpowers Australia and the United States will clash in a "Duel in the Pool" with Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky renewing their Olympic rivalry, it was announced Wednesday.

Each nation will have a squad of 30 competing in Sydney on August 19-21, reprising a blockbuster event last held in 2007.

Australia and the United States dominated the pool at the Tokyo Games last year, taking 50 Olympic swimming medals between them.

"Watch Australia and the USA battle it out for points and pride at this year's Duel in the Pool 2022," tweeted Swimming Australia.

Compared to 2007, new race and relay formats are expected to be unveiled for the made-for-television event designed to attract new audiences to the sport.

But the biggest attraction is likely to be Australian Titmus squaring up again with American Ledecky after they both won two freestyle golds in Tokyo.

Ledecky had to settle for silver behind Titmus in the 400m in Tokyo but turned the tables to stand atop the 800m podium ahead of the Australian.

Titmus also won 200m gold where Ledecky finished a disappointing fifth but the American powered to a second individual Tokyo Olympics title in the 1500m.

Other big names featuring could be Australians Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon, and Americans Caeleb Dressel and Regan Smith.

The original Duel in the Pool in 2003 was held after Sydney's successful Olympics.

Each country's team will include Olympians, Paralympians and open water swimmers, with an ocean race to be staged at Bondi Beach.

