This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is 9-month-old Wispi, a stunning beauty with distinctive tulip petal ears! Wispi is shy and demonstrates fearful behaviors in the shelter when introduced to new things, so she is looking for a patient, kind adopter to help her build her confidence and acclimate her to new experiences and people. Wispi would do best in a home without children under 13.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO