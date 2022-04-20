ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Isle County, VT

These Are the Counties in the Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fELnfCF00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Burlington-South Burlington metropolitan area, located in Vermont, a total of 42,665 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,567 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Burlington-South Burlington is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Burlington metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grand Isle County in Vermont has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,049 infections in Grand Isle County, or 15,061 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Grand Isle County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Burlington metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 72 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Grand Isle County, below the 109 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Burlington-South Burlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Vermont where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Grand Isle County, VT 15,061 1,049 72 5
2 Chittenden County, VT 19,699 31,922 103 167
3 Franklin County, VT 19,774 9,694 135 66

