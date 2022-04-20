ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Abilene, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fELndQn00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Abilene metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 38,389 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,581 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Abilene is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Abilene metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Callahan County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,857 infections in Callahan County, or 20,748 for every 100,000 people.

Though Callahan County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Abilene metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 523 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Callahan County, compared to 519 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Abilene metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Callahan County, TX 20,748 2,857 523 72
2 Taylor County, TX 22,694 30,943 527 719
3 Jones County, TX 23,071 4,589 463 92

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Omicron#Americans
