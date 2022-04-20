These Are the Counties in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Clarksville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Kentucky, a total of 70,610 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,951 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Clarksville, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Clarksville metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Christian County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 16,400 infections in Christian County, or 22,695 for every 100,000 people.

Though Christian County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Clarksville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 282 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Christian County, compared to 290 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Clarksville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Christian County, KY 22,695 16,400 282 204 2 Montgomery County, TN 25,565 50,206 292 574 3 Trigg County, KY 27,914 4,004 307 44

