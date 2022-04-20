ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

These Are the Counties in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fELnbfL00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charleston-North Charleston metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 219,519 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,913 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Charleston-North Charleston than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Berkeley County in South Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 51,760 infections in Berkeley County, or 24,758 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Berkeley County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charleston metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 213 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Berkeley County, below the 247 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston-North Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Berkeley County, SC 24,758 51,760 213 445
2 Charleston County, SC 28,338 111,853 238 938
3 Dorchester County, SC 35,958 55,906 316 491

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which […]
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Coronavirus
Berkeley County, SC
Health
Charleston, SC
Coronavirus
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Health
Berkeley County, SC
Coronavirus
Charleston, SC
Health
Charleston County, SC
Government
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, […]
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which […]
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located […]
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Nebraska Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 217,110,680 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.4% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
NEBRASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Food Costs in Wisconsin, Compared to the Nation

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Recently Built Nuclear Power Plants in the US

Nuclear power plants are critical to the U.S. energy mix. The U.S. produces more nuclear energy than any other country in the world, and nuclear power plants account for about one-fifth of electricity production nationwide each year – a share that has remained relatively constant since the early 1990s.  Despite our reliance on nuclear power, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

Burglary Cases in Ithaca, NY Rose in 2020

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year. Most […]
ITHACA, NY
24/7 Wall St.

Burglary Cases in Grand Junction, CO Rose in 2020

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year. Most […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Quit Their Jobs in February

In what has been dubbed the Great Resignation, Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, some 4.4 million Americans quit their job in February 2021, up slightly from 4.3 million quits the previous month […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

111K+
Followers
70K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy