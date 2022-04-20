These Are the Counties in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charleston-North Charleston metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 219,519 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,913 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Charleston-North Charleston than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Berkeley County in South Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 51,760 infections in Berkeley County, or 24,758 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Berkeley County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charleston metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 213 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Berkeley County, below the 247 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston-North Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Berkeley County, SC 24,758 51,760 213 445 2 Charleston County, SC 28,338 111,853 238 938 3 Dorchester County, SC 35,958 55,906 316 491

