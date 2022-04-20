ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Billings, MT Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fELnamc00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Billings metropolitan area, located in Montana, a total of 45,077 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,659 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Billings than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Billings metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carbon County in Montana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,049 infections in Carbon County, or 19,429 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Carbon County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Billings metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 266 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carbon County, below the 343 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Billings metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Montana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Carbon County, MT 19,429 2,049 266 28
2 Golden Valley County, MT 20,718 150 691 5
3 Yellowstone County, MT 27,170 42,878 347 547

