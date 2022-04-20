ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

These Are the Counties in the Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fELnZql00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 72,487 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,295 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Champaign-Urbana than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Champaign metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Piatt County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,429 infections in Piatt County, or 26,962 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Piatt County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Champaign metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 140 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Piatt County, below the 157 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Champaign-Urbana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Piatt County, IL 26,962 4,429 140 23
2 Champaign County, IL 30,387 63,646 137 287
3 Ford County, IL 32,930 4,412 485 65

