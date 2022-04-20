These Are the Counties in the Charleston, WV Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 56,030 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,783 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Charleston than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Kanawha County in West Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 47,126 infections in Kanawha County, or 25,376 for every 100,000 people.

Though Kanawha County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charleston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 382 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Kanawha County, compared to 380 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Kanawha County, WV 25,376 47,126 382 710 2 Clay County, WV 26,636 2,340 455 40 3 Boone County, WV 28,768 6,564 329 75

