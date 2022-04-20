These Are the Counties in the Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 63,654 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,724 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Cedar Rapids, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Cedar Rapids metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Linn County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 52,173 infections in Linn County, or 23,489 for every 100,000 people.

Though Linn County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cedar Rapids metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 261 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Linn County, compared to 272 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cedar Rapids metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Linn County, IA 23,489 52,173 261 579 2 Benton County, IA 23,503 6,023 300 77 3 Jones County, IA 26,536 5,458 355 73

