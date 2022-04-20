These Are the Counties in the Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cape Girardeau metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 22,591 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,257 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Cape Girardeau, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Cape Girardeau metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Alexander County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,284 infections in Alexander County, or 19,657 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Alexander County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cape Girardeau metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 230 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Alexander County, below the 308 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cape Girardeau metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Alexander County, IL 19,657 1,284 230 15 2 Bollinger County, MO 21,041 2,584 326 40 3 Cape Girardeau County, MO 23,905 18,723 312 244

