These Are the Counties in the Brunswick, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fELnSfg00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,828,428 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Brunswick metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 29,717 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,474 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,400 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Brunswick, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Brunswick metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, McIntosh County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,452 infections in McIntosh County, or 17,365 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does McIntosh County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Brunswick metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 262 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in McIntosh County, below the 472 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Brunswick metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 McIntosh County, GA 17,365 2,452 262 37
2 Brantley County, GA 22,202 4,121 582 108
3 Glynn County, GA 27,561 23,144 483 406

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

