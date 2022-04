SAN DIEGO — A plan to move a historic home from Little Italy to build a 24-story apartment complex is getting mixed reviews from people in the community. "It's this little bitty hold out that will look silly next to other developments. By moving it we still have the history of the house in a nice neighborhood and will completely redo it so it will look beautiful and be a place someone else can live,” said Jonathan Segal of FAIA & Development Company.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO