Wilkes-barre, PA

Additional details released on Mavis’ acquisition of Jack Williams

By Bill O’Boyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
The lobby of a local Jack Williams Tire & Auto Service Center store is seen in this file photo. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — Bill Williams, chairman of Jack Williams Tire & Auto Centers, said Tuesday doing the right thing for customers and employees has been Jack Williams’ guiding principle since its founding in 1929.

“Now the opportunity to join forces with another industry leader allows us to be part of the best tire and automotive services brand in Pennsylvania and beyond,” Williams said.

Mavis Discount Tire and Jack Williams Tire & Auto Service Centers have announced a combination of their retail and wholesale operations, creating Eastern Pennsylvania’s most comprehensive tire, brakes and automotive services brand, according to a press release.

Following the close of the transaction, Mavis and Jack Williams will operate 109 retail outlets in the state of Pennsylvania and almost 1,500 retail outlets nationwide.

The transaction is expected to close in May.

Jack Williams’ 39 stores are primarily located in eastern Pennsylvania, including stores in Allentown, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Pottsville, Scranton and more.

Mavis operates 70 stores in Pennsylvania, which are primarily located in the greater Philadelphia area.

According to a news release, Jack Williams’ stores will transition to the Mavis brand, “while continuing to offer customers, communities and employees the same dedication to excellent products and quality services they have come to expect.”

“We look forward to welcoming Jack Williams team members at their 39 retail stores plus wholesale and warehouse locations to the expanding Mavis family,” said David Sorbaro, Co-CEO of Mavis. “Both companies put customers and employees at the heart of everything we do. With more locations across the state, we can serve Pennsylvanians with even greater convenience, while maintaining our shared commitment to quality.”

To meet the growing retail footprint and customer demand, Mavis expects to hire more than 100 additional employees in Pennsylvania throughout the next year to support the combined operation.

Mavis, based in Millwood, New York, is one of the largest independent tire and service providers in the United States, with service centers across 21 states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

In addition to its core offering of tires from over 20 major brands, Mavis offers a menu of services including brakes, alignments, suspension, shocks and exhaust.

Mavis, which was founded in 1972 by Marion and Victor Sorbaro and has roots dating back to 1949, has a strong reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and quality. For more information, visit mavistire.com.

Founded in 1929, Jack Williams is a third-generation, family-owned business operated by the Williams family members — Bill, Sandi, Scott, Tracey and Jason.

The company operates 39 retail tire and auto service locations throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania and serves over 5,000 dealers through their 11 JWT Wholesale tire warehouses covering Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.

The Jack Williams Equipment specialists business will be retained and operated by Scott Williams.

For more information about Jack Williams, visit — jwtire.com.

Comments / 0

Wilkes-barre, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times Leader

Times Leader

