Rising homelessness throughout the San Diego region has been met by some with new strategies to address it. La Mesa’s outreach worker-led program is one of them. The city’s Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement program, or HOME, is by all accounts, a welcome change to the way La Mesa interacts with its homeless population by sending outreach workers rather than cops to respond to calls involving low-level criminal conduct. Those outreach workers spend their days providing direct aid and assistance to individuals on the street and guiding them through the complex processes required to attain much-needed resources.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO