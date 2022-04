The Green Bay Packers saw their 2021 season end with an upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, with Robbie Gould nailing a 45-yard game-winning field goal in the final seconds to win the game 13-10 for San Francisco in front of a devastated Lambeau Crowd. Despite the early playoff exit, Aaron Rodgers’ season was impressive enough to earn him his second-straight MVP award (and fourth overall) – the 38-year-old finished the regular season with 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and led the Packers to an NFC North title at 13-4.

