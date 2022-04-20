ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Man found with stolen catalytic converters, meth in Porterville, police say

By Kellie Helton
 2 days ago

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after officers found him with meth and a stolen catalytic converter during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Around 3:45 a.m., officers pulled over a truck at Cornell Street and Orange Avenue for an unknown reason.

During the traffic stop, officers say they discovered that the driver, 35-year-old Cuauhtemoc Rosales, was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

While searching Rosales, officers say they found two bags with a total of 0.25 ounces of meth on him.

Officers also searched through Rosales’ truck, where they say they found a catalytic converter wrapped in a carpet and two sawzalls with blades.

After finding the catalytic convertor, officers were able to figure out that it had been reported stolen from a home in the city.

Detectives later carried out a search warrant at Rosales’ home, where they say they found two more stolen catalytic converters and ammunition.

Rosales was arrested on charges related to transporting and selling meth, grand theft, and his outstanding warrant.

He was later charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon following the search of his home.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.

City
Porterville, CA
