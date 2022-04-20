Man suspected of setting another man on fire appears in court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who is accused of setting another man on fire in Chinatown appeared in court on Monday, April 18.

Court documents said Charles P. K. W. Burns walked behind the victim and then lit his jacket on fire before running away at the Chinese Cultural Plaza around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

The court documents said tht the victim did not realize his jacket was on fire until the fire was already at the back of his head. That’s when a good Samaritan helped to put out the fire by patting his back.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition with burns on his back and neck.

The suspect was later arrested and charged with arson and a drug offense.

He remains in custody on $500,000 bail.