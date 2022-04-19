ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Guest column: The damage that booking photos can do

By ROYCE DUPLESSIS
theadvocate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe presumption of innocence is a bedrock principle of our nation’s legal system. That principle is why I filed House Bill 729, which would limit when media outlets can publish booking photos (mugshots) of people who have only been arrested but not yet convicted. Millions are arrested every...

www.theadvocate.com

TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
FOXBusiness

'Woke' Home Depot flyer causes online stir

The Home Depot became the subject of controversy online this week over an employee training pamphlet found at a Canadian location that was leaked on social media, sparking accusations that the company has gone "woke." The flyer that was reportedly posted in a break room at a Calgary, Alberta, Home...
BUSINESS
Sasquatch 107.7

Hilarious R Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Washington Examiner

Recapping Black Lives Matter's various financial scandals

Large media companies such as the New York Times, the Washington Post, and most of the major TV networks seem determined that Black Lives Matter should avoid negative coverage. This continues to be the case despite several bombshells this year regarding apparent financial improprieties by the Black Lives Matter Global...
ECONOMY
KTVZ

Home Depot: Worksheet on privilege gone viral not authorized

NEW YORK (AP) — Home Depot says a worksheet about privilege that went viral is an unauthorized document from the home improvement company’s Canada division. The worksheet was posted by an anonymous Twitter account with the handle “Libs of TikTok.” It has nearly 600,000 followers and focuses on ridiculing liberals. It posted a photo of the worksheet entitled “Unpacking Privilege” on Tuesday, declaring the company had gone “woke.” The worksheet laid out different types of privilege, from social privilege and white privilege to cisgender privilege. Home Depot says it supports diversity in its ranks but the material was not created or approved by its corporate diversity, equity and inclusion department.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
MICHIGAN STATE
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Let’s Make Journalism Work for Those Not Born Into an Elite Class

WHEN BOBBI DEMPSEY was finding her footing in her career as a freelance journalist, in 2000, she could feel a stark distance between herself and her editors. They assumed, for instance, that her town in agrarian Pennsylvania, where she lived and worked, had high-speed Internet. (Back then, it did not.) ​​Or they’d tell her to use a certain app, despite the fact that she only had a flip phone; smart phones were too costly. The first few times she had to travel to report, she didn’t have a credit card, just a debit card, and couldn’t book a hotel or cover a security deposit. Dempsey, who’s now fifty-two, felt that she was fighting a “constant battle” to prove the value of covering a “random rural area, from a reporting standpoint.” Her opponent, she felt, was a kind of editorial bias, financial but also cultural. She’d long wanted editors to “make clear that they value the insight that I and other writers with our experience can offer.” But these sorts of endorsements were few and far between.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Distractify

'Dirty Rotten Church Kids' Scandal: Podcast Host Under Fire

Hosted by former pastors Josh Link and Adrian Gibbs, the Dirty Rotten Church Kids podcast — featuring two "millennial dads figuring out life, art, and culture on the other side of the evangelical bubble," per its Apple Podcasts description — is meant to help others unpack and process significant religious trauma.
RELIGION

