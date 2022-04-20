ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Florence Nightingale Museum re-opens on International Nurses’ Day, director says

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6XHa_0fELi1Q100

The director of the Florence Nightingale Museum has said fighting to re-open after the pandemic has been an “emotional roller-coaster”.

The London museum celebrating the most famous figure in nursing history will open again on May 12.

It marks the 202nd anniversary of her birth and International Nurses’ Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SslNp_0fELi1Q100
Florence Nightingale is projected on the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, on International Nurses Day (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

David Green said it has been a “long and tiring time” fighting to save the legacy of Florence Nightingale, who became known during the Crimean War as The Lady With The Lamp, because she would check on British soldiers throughout the night.

He told the PA news agency: “It has been a real emotional roller-coaster.

“Certainly for me, I’ve never worked so hard in my life, especially those first few weeks after we closed, it was just so strange.

“We had to accept the fact that ultimately, as a central London location very reliant on international tourists, that market had collapsed.

“But also as the leading nursing museum in Europe, it also means we attract a lot of nurses and clearly they were just so busy with the pandemic, it meant they weren’t visiting us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wTx5_0fELi1Q100
(Florence Nightingale Museum/PA)

“Then the real work kicked in with the fundraising to keep the place going, even with grant applications, they’re hard work, you’ve got no guarantee of success.

“I think we’ve got a real sense of achievement that we’ve pulled it out of the bag, we’ve managed to keep it going.

“We’ve been closed a while but I’m pleased to say that we’ve fought back and May 12 we go again.”

The museum, which opened in 1989 and is in the grounds of St Thomas’ Hospital, will be open five days a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0JVi_0fELi1Q100
(Florence Nightingale Museum/PA)

“We want to give it a go and on Florence’s 202nd birthday, what better time to do it.

“It is celebrated throughout the world as international nurses day so literally every country in the world will be honouring their nurses on that day.

“The whole legacy of a professional nursing career comes down to what Florence Nightingale started back in the Crimean War. So ultimately, it’s a huge day for the profession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHGCS_0fELi1Q100
(Florence Nightingale Museum/PA)

“We thought it would be a great opportunity to actually celebrate nursing by getting the museum open again, which nicely it fits in with the tourist calendar,” Mr Green added.

The Florence Nightingale Museum, an independent charity, had begun to celebrate the 200th anniversary of her birth when the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Celebrations of her bicentenary, which had been years in the making, had to be scrapped but will now re-open, including the Nightingale In 200 Objects, People And Place exhibition.

Highlights will include the “lamp”, in reality the Turkish lantern she carried during the Crimean War, her medicine chest, containing glass jars of home-made remedies, and her writing case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PnevW_0fELi1Q100
The Turkish lantern used in Scutari during the Crimean War thought to have been carried by Florence Nightingale on her nightly rounds of the wards (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Green said: “At the time of the forced closure, we were at our busiest, in the early stages of bicentenary celebrations.

“The closure stopped us in our tracks and was immensely costly, and the extended lockdown put the museum at risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3fu1_0fELi1Q100
A medicine chest taken by Florence Nightingale to the Crimean War for her and her nurses to use if needed, designed by Florence Nightingale (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

“We are now on a surer footing and absolutely delighted to open our doors again, hopefully for good this time.”

Among new features of the museum will be a celebration of Nightingale’s legacy in statistics, featuring Sir David Spiegelhalter, and her certificate into the Statistical Society of London marking its first female member in 1858.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Pictures released of laughing Prince Louis to mark his fourth birthday

Prince Louis has been photographed barefoot, laughing and ready for a game of beach cricket in a series of images taken to mark his fourth birthday. The young royal has been snapped by the Duchess of Cambridge enjoying himself in the dunes of Norfolk, which are a popular attraction for tourists who flock to the county each summer.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Spiegelhalter
Person
Florence Nightingale
The Independent

Prince Charles brings his own ‘bed, toilet seat and pre-mixed martinis’ when staying with friends, book claims

The Prince of Wales is very particular about having his familiar luxuries travel with him, even when making visits to the country homes of his friends, a new book about the royal family has claimed.The newly-published book by Tina Brown, author of 2007 biography on the life and death of the Princess of Wales, The Diana Chronicles, claims that Prince Charles’ insistence on bringing his own furniture and decoration to overnight stays vexed the Queen.Brown writes of the future king’s “material character” in her tell-all, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor.The author spoke to more than 120 sources...
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

Yves Saint Laurent Museum Names New Director

Click here to read the full article. YSL MUSEUM APPOINTMENT: Elsa Janssen has been named director of the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Paris by Madison Cox, president of the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent. In her new role, which begins Monday, Janssen will focus on promoting the museum’s research and cultural projects, and oversee its operational and management direction.More from WWDInside 'The New Bend' Exhibition at Hauser & WirthInside Beverly Fishman and Gary Lang's 'Zenax' Exhibition at Library Street CollectiveYves Saint Laurent to Mark 60th Anniversary at Six Paris Museums “Elsa Janssen’s principal duties will include ensuring the prestige of the...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Nurses Day#London Museum#St Thomas#British
Daily Mail

Le grand disaster! Eurotunnel chaos with hundreds 'stuck in a giant Calais CAR PARK' as IT glitch leaves hundreds more queuing to board Eurostar in Paris... as millions make journey home after Easter weekend

Britons braving 'Manic Monday' are facing chaos at the Eurotunnel after hundreds of people were left 'stuck in a giant Calais car park' for more than two hours while waiting to board cross-Channel services between the UK and France. People waiting to board Eurotunnel Le Shuttle services from France into...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
newschain

Inspiral on course for 1000 Guineas date

Ante-post favourite Inspiral remains on target for the Qipco 1000 Guineas, although connections have admitted her preparation has not been “100 per cent straightforward”. The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly was unbeaten in four juvenile starts, progressing from a Newmarket maiden in July, to Listed success at Sandown and then Group Two glory in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.
ANIMALS
BBC

Peace Doves exhibition descends on Derby Cathedral

An exhibition featuring thousands of paper doves is descending on a city cathedral. Peace Doves will run at Derby Cathedral from Saturday until 12 June. The display, which includes around 8,000 paper doves suspended on ribbon from the cathedral's nave, was created by sculptor and artist Peter Walker. The Very...
WORLD
The Guardian

Caroline Silver obituary

My friend Caroline Silver, who has died aged 83, was a model, writer, editor and crossword-compiler, for a time ran a B&B, and was a forthright and persistent campaigner, skilled at getting others to take up causes dear to her, including the hospice movement, badger protection and safer bridleways. A...
OBITUARIES
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton’s hub of history: Depreciation Lands Museum prepares for Opening Day

What now is Hampton, believe it or not, once was in Connecticut. That changed by decree of England’s King Charles II back in late the 1600s, and the geographic curiosity represents one of the fascinating facets of history you’re bound to learn at the Depreciation Lands Museum. Rather...
MUSEUMS
newschain

Russians shift elite units to new battleground in Ukraine

Russia has shifted a dozen crack units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and pounded away at cities across the region, Ukrainian authorities said, as the two sides hurtle towards what could be a major battle for control of the country’s industrial heartland. Meanwhile, Russia reported...
POLITICS
Hello Magazine

Warwick Castle: The perfect family adventure!

With the Jubilee Bank Holiday fast approaching, not to mention the long school summer break, now is the time to start planning some fun outings that the whole family can enjoy. Look no further than Warwick Castle, an absolute gem in the UK – as a bonus, note there are...
LIFESTYLE
Allure

Charithra Chandran Took Us on a Tour of Her Favorite London Spots

Just behind oxford street — London's shopping district — is a family-run deli with vintage Formica tables and a retro vibe. There is precisely zero pretense at Paul Rothe & Son, the 122-year-old sandwich shop where actor Charithra Chandran, who appears in the second season of Netflix's Bridgerton (which premieres March 25), has suggested we meet. "It is a London institution," she emails before our interview, and a girl's gotta eat. "I love sandwiches. They have, like, 100 different mustards. I love mustard."
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Shropshire charity welcomes announcement of new GCSE in field studies

A Shropshire outdoor education charity has hailed the introduction of a new natural history GCSE as a 'major win' for young people and the environment. It comes as environmental education specialists have been heavily involved in the long-running campaign to bring about the new qualification announced today. Mark Castle, chief...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy