Central Coast travelers react to end of airport mask mandate

A Florida court struck down the airplane and public-transit mask mandate on Monday, and it wasn't long before the celebratory videos started flooding Twitter: flight attendants and pilots announcing to their passengers, often mid-flight, that the mandate was no longer in effect and that it was now their personal choice to keep their masks on or not. Many responded by pulling their masks off, clapping, and cheering. Shouts of "Finally!" rang through some cabins. Some flight attendants reportedly offered champagne to celebrate. Watching these videos was an uncomfortable, almost surreal experience. For someone who's never really understood the furor around face masks (I can breathe just fine, and I don't really care if strangers see half my face, to be honest), the celebratory atmosphere felt strange. The end of the mask mandate doesn't signal the end of COVID-19. And the efficacy of masks to protect against respiratory viruses has been proven again and again. So is this news really worth applauding?

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO