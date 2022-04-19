ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: As Louisiana sinks, distracted lawmakers must focus, take action

By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday's column by Bob Marshall in The Times-Picayune | The Advocate, "Louisiana is sinking, but our politicians are changing the subject," should alarm us all....

92.9 THE LAKE

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
KTBS

Louisiana governor: Trans girls sports bill is 'unnecessary'

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that he remains opposed to a bill what would keep transgender athletes in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ sport teams, but he stopped short of saying he would veto a bill that passed the Senate hours earlier.
99.9 KTDY

Constitutional Carry Bill One Step Closer to Becoming Law in Louisiana

Should an adult need to have a permit to conceal carry a gun?. That is a question that has been debated countless times across the country. Currently, here in Louisiana, an adult is required to have a permit to conceal carry a gun. According to usconcealedcarry.com, "Louisiana is a shall-issue state (and) concealed weapons permits are processed at the state level by the Department of Public Safety." An adult can own a gun without a permit but not conceal carry a gun without a permit.
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Was Home to the Only ‘Leper Colony’ Left in the U.S. Until 2015 – And You Can Visit

Leprosy seems like a medieval disease that has long been eradicated. That isn't so, and the last colony just so happened to be right here in Louisiana. Oh, and you can visit!. First things first. What is leprosy? Hansen's Disease, or leprosy, is defined by the CDC as "an infection caused by slow-growing bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. It can affect the nerves, skin, eyes, and lining of the nose (nasal mucosa). With early diagnosis and treatment, the disease can be cured. People with Hansen’s disease can continue to work and lead an active life during and after treatment."
