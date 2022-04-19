ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

ThinQ Lab. 3 - Go Green on Earth Day with Smart Home Technology

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27I2Mp_0fELepbE00

(BPT) - Eco-Living Made Easier with Smart Home Technology

With Earth Day just around the corner, what better time to get serious about going green? Taking the first steps doesn’t have to be difficult as today’s smart home tech can help kickstart your journey to sustainability by providing an effortless way to shrink household energy and water use.

LG’s smart home platform, LG ThinQ, introduces a variety of new, eco-responsible features that deliver maximum convenience while putting you further along the path to greener living. Here’s a look at how the latest smart technologies from LG can help transform the home into a place where ‘Earth Day is every day.’

Energy Saving Made Simple

Saving energy at home is much simpler with the LG ThinQ app and its smart sustainability features, which allow users to effortlessly optimize the energy efficiency of their appliances. The app even takes usage patterns into consideration — for instance, it can adjust the refrigerator’s power consumption to the lowest level during nighttime hours, when family members or roommates are far less likely to be opening and shutting the fridge door in search of ingredients or snacks. One unexpected perk is that you’ll be able to see exactly how much energy you’re saving with these energy-efficient activities as well. With the ThinQ app by your side, you’ll gain insight into the monthly usage insights of your household gadgets.

Remote control and monitoring features also help to cut unnecessary electricity use. Let’s say, for example, that the front door has been locked and everyone has set off for a much-needed vacation, but one of the appliances has accidentally been left on. With the LG ThinQ app, that’s not a problem. From any location, simply pull out your smartphone, check the status of each appliance,[1] then turn off whichever one is still running. With that done, there’s nothing left to do but get down to the serious business of R & R.

Protecting the Earth in Everyday Life

Beyond reducing how much energy is used at home, how else can we be more sustainable in our daily lives? The LG ThinQ app provides some well thought-out answers with features such as the food expiration date alert. Letting users know when fresh food stored in their fridge is getting close to expiring, these useful alerts can help prevent perfectly good food from going to waste — which is simultaneously good for the planet and household grocery spending. All you need to do is register the expiration date of each food item when putting them in the refrigerator. And if you still haven’t gotten around to using a particular ingredient by the time its best-by date is imminent, the app will conveniently remind you with a handy smartphone notification.

Moving from the kitchen to the laundry room, the LG ThinQ app offers a clever cycle-recommendation feature that ensures clean clothes without any waste of water or detergent. After LG’s smart washer — with the help of the company’s AI DD™ technology — has determined fabric-type and load-weight, the app suggests the optimal cycle for the job: one that uses only what is needed to deliver the best results for your laundry, and for the environment.

Extending the Lifespan of Home Appliances

Keeping appliances in top working order is always a good idea as it will help to extend their lifespan and save you money. Not only does this worthwhile endeavor lead to fewer big-ticket purchases for the home over the long run, it can also potentially save you money every month by helping to prevent excessive power consumption during regular operation. Another plus to taking good care of your appliances is that it puts less strain on the world’s recycling plants, which play an important role in preserving the Earth’s finite resources. Designed to support users in maintaining their LG home appliances, the ThinQ app’s Smart Diagnosis feature[2] makes it possible to conduct quick checkups to ensure that everything is functioning as intended. In addition to preventative care, the app provides reminders when it’s time to replace a product’s filters.

Taking things a step further, LG recently announced the upcoming launch of its Upgradeable Appliances — appliances that let users download new features and functions from the ThinQ app’s Upgrade Center, and enjoy more and more value over time. Offering new and constantly evolving user experiences without the need to ‘upgrade’ to a newer model, LG’s Upgradeable Appliance paradigm has the potential to further extend the lifespan of the company’s electronics products and help ease the global problem of e-waste.

With the latest smart home technologies from providers like LG, life can be more convenient, and more sustainable, than ever. Happy Earth Day!

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Surprise Independent

High-impact green upgrades transform your home and save money

(BPT) - Improving your property, increasing its value and cutting down on costs are common goals for homeowners. So naturally, investing in features that are better for the environment is, by extension, good for the wallet because it reduces the costs of utilities in the long run. However, it can be difficult to know which home improvements can make the biggest impact on the comfort and value of your home — and the planet.
HOME & GARDEN
Surprise Independent

Technology Paving the Way to a Better Life for All

(BPT) - Today, technology plays a pivotal role in the way people work, play, learn and live. To ensure that everyone, regardless of age, disability or lifestyle, can reap the benefits of the latest advancements, leading tech companies are developing new solutions to make their sophisticated products more accessible. Here’s...
ELECTRONICS
Surprise Independent

Spring clean your office: 5 tips for organizing your space and stocking greener products

(BPT) - Sponsored by Office Depot. Spring has arrived, which means it's time to clean and tidy up your living spaces, including your office. Whether you work from home or commute to the office, a clean and organized workspace can increase productivity and help to reduce stress. Spring is also an excellent time to lean into meeting your environmental sustainability goals with greener purchases and practices.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home Technology#Smart Technologies#Earth Day#Home Appliances#Smart Phone#Thinq Lab#Bpt#Lg Thinq
Surprise Independent

5 easy DIY plumbing fixes you can tackle yourself

(BPT) - Dealing with anything plumbing related can sound intimidating, but there are minor repairs homeowners can easily do themselves. As long as you follow the instructions provided with products you’re using, you should be able to fix some common issues — and save a lot of money. Just remember, before tackling anything: Turn off the water to that area first.
HOME & GARDEN
Surprise Independent

Best ideas for tech gifts this Mother’s Day

(BPT) - Find it challenging to come up with new ideas for Mother’s Day? Show your mom how much you love and appreciate her with gifts she'll really use — such as home technology that makes life easier. Help Mom keep her phone supercharged and clean. Americans spend...
LIFESTYLE
Surprise Independent

50 years of comfort redesigned: Five reasons to recline in style

(BPT) - In Norway, the municipality of Sykkylven lies on the west coast surrounded by mystic fjords and scenic mountains. It is home to Ekornes, a renowned Norwegian furniture maker, and today, the largest furniture producer in Norway. Founded in 1934 by Jens E. Ekornes — out of creativity, innovation and somewhat out of necessity. Ekornes laid the foundation of the region's furniture industry and paved the way for the development of a new type of recliner. A first of its kind. Fifty years later, Sykkylven is still at the forefront of functional style.
HOME & GARDEN
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
428
Followers
792
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy