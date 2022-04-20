Lawyers assess Yale’s efforts to dismiss antitrust suit brought against it

In the midst of one of the worst economic crises to hit Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan students at Yale are working to organize support for their families and friends back home. Sri Lanka, which gained its independence in 1948, is near bankruptcy, with nearly $7 billion in foreign debt that it has to repay this year and $25 billion in foreign debt that it has to repay over the next five years. Amid food, fuel and medical supply shortages, Sri Lankans have taken to the streets to demand the resignations of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa — two brothers of a family clan that has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades. Sri Lankans at Yale, through the student organization SLAY, have also been raising awareness, fundraising and calling for support for Sri Lanka.

ADVOCACY ・ 20 HOURS AGO