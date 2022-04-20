ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyers assess Yale’s efforts to dismiss antitrust suit brought against it

By Jordan Fitzgerald
Yale Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal experts weighed in on Yale’s two motions to dismiss the 568 Presidents Group antitrust lawsuit, which were filed on Friday, arguing plaintiffs face a difficult path ahead to show Yale violated antitrust law. The 568 Presidents Group is a collection of private universities who may share financial...

Reason.com

Court Refuses to Seal Documents That Are "Embarrassing" to a Lawyer, But "Not Unfairly Embarrassing"

From Sida v. Murphy, decided Wednesday by Judge Greg Kays (W.D. Mo.):. This case arises from Plaintiffs' allegations that Defendants committed legal malpractice which resulted in a Missouri state court entering default judgment against them for failure to comply with Missouri's Rules of Civil Procedure and the court's orders. Now before the Court is Defendants' Motion to Seal All Filings Made Herein Pertaining to the Undersigned's Ability to Practice Law.
Yale Daily News

SHAMIS-KAGAN: A dehumanized Yale

The same Yale that can’t maintain basic facilities, like laundry? Where some of my professors would rather I come to class sick than record a lecture? The Yale where Henry Kissinger can decide the fate of the Grand Strategy program, while students can’t decide their academic fate themselves?
The Bulletin

Judge delays Alex Jones trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge on Wednesday pushed back the first jury trial over how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay the families of Sandy Hook victims after his Infowars company sought bankruptcy protection this week. The delay ordered by state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble...
Yale Daily News

Yale student receives prestigious astronomy fellowship

Malena Rice GRD ’22 has spent her academic career as an astronomer gazing into the farthest expanses of the solar system. Now, her research on the distant solar system has earned her a prestigious postgraduate fellowship, counting her among eight of the nation’s most promising early-career astronomy researchers.
Yale Daily News

Sri Lankan students at Yale organize fundraising efforts for country’s crisis￼

In the midst of one of the worst economic crises to hit Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan students at Yale are working to organize support for their families and friends back home. Sri Lanka, which gained its independence in 1948, is near bankruptcy, with nearly $7 billion in foreign debt that it has to repay this year and $25 billion in foreign debt that it has to repay over the next five years. Amid food, fuel and medical supply shortages, Sri Lankans have taken to the streets to demand the resignations of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa — two brothers of a family clan that has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades. Sri Lankans at Yale, through the student organization SLAY, have also been raising awareness, fundraising and calling for support for Sri Lanka.
Yale Daily News

Sotheby’s to auction 1852 Yale-Harvard regatta trophy oars￼

In May, Sotheby’s, one of the world’s largest brokers of fine arts and luxury goods, will host an online auction for the Yale-Harvard Regatta 1852 trophy oars — estimated to be worth three to five million dollars. The Yale-Harvard Regatta, commonly known as The Race, is America’s...
Yale Daily News

UP CLOSE | “Cold, institutional, transactional”

A look back on four decades of mental healthcare at Yale. Nicolette Mantica saw a therapist for the first time in 2017, during her junior year at Yale. Mantica, who was slated to graduate in 2019, was depressed. She struggled with self-harm and abused over-the-counter medication. When she opened up to her close friends, they insisted she see a therapist — a step that Mantica by that point knew she needed to take. On her friends’ advice, she signed up for therapy through Yale Mental Health and Counseling.
FOX 61

Mask mandates repealed but COVID-19 cases rising

CONNECTICUT, USA — An uptick in COVID-19 cases in Connecticut is being driven by a number of factors. "Herd immunity is going lower, and then vaccine immunity is also waning to a certain extent and then there's the big reason which is the omicron variants as well," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare. "Elimination of masking certainly has contributed to it."
Yale Daily News

The Eyes of the World

In my experience, being a first-generation, low-income student at Yale is a lot like having a target on your back. You go through your everyday life under the gaze of a million hidden eyes all aimed at you. These eyes lie in waiting, hoping to catch the moment when you inevitably slip up and make a mistake. And you are afraid that your mistake will reinforce their belief that you do not belong. This is the paranoia that comes with being a FGLI student at Yale, and this is the fear that is the most difficult to dismantle.
Yale Daily News

CANDIDATE PROFILE: Liz Carter ’24

Making Yale more “fun and memorable” is at the core of Liz Carter’s ’24 campaign for Yale College Council events director. A Pierson College resident hailing from Texas City, Texas, Carter is an environmental studies and archaeological studies major, as well as part of several on-campus organizations such as The Environmentalist publication, Chi Alpha and sustainability projects like “GREENatYale,” an action-based sustainability group on campus.
Yale Daily News

CANDIDATE PROFILE: Agastya Rana ’24￼

Agastya Rana ’24 said he feels nothing less than “excitement” when thinking about the possibility of being events director and helping to improve the campus community next year. A current sophomore in Davenport College, Rana was born and raised in Bangalore, India and has served on the...
Eyewitness News

Pro-cannabis group seeks to change CT’s marijuana laws

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut pro-cannabis community gathered at the state capitol Wednesday morning to rally for state lawmakers to make some changes. Among the changes, the group called to kill a House of Representatives bill that proposes to penalize those who gift and receive marijuana, as well as the release of all non-violent cannabis offenders currently incarcerated in Connecticut.
New Haven Independent

Judge Denies Reprieve For Angelo Reyes

A state judge turned down a convicted Fair Haven arsonist’s plea to get out of prison early, after finding that the ​“harm and devastation that resulted from his actions that seemed centered in greed and monetary gain” warranted his remaining behind bars. State Superior Court Judge...

