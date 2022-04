CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might have noticed gadgets popping up on streets around the area.They're not out to nab you for speeding. They are license plate readers. The latest high tech tool to help catch criminals. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports from Northbrook to explain how they recently came in handy. There are hundreds of these cameras in the Chicago area. At least 99 of them on the Dan Ryan alone. State police are putting 300 along every expressway in Chicago.Now the Northbrook Police Department is the latest town using them to track criminals from the city to the suburbs."If I...

NORTHBROOK, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO