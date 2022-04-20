ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Lawsuit filed, deadly officer-involved shooting in Lubbock

By Samantha Jarpe, James Clark
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ew7mH_0fELYAzN00

LUBBOCK, Texas – The family of Jasman Washington filed a lawsuit Monday against the City of Lubbock, Lubbock County, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and several individual officers, including one Texas Department of Public Safety trooper. The lawsuit claimed officers fired 20 shots at Washington, killing him.

UPDATED STORY LINK — Shooting review board found problem after deadly interaction with Jasman Washington

The lawsuit was “for the use of excessive and deadly force resulting in the unlawful killing of Mr. Washington by heavy gunfire and under the color of law in violation of individual rights…”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to multiple agencies regarding the lawsuit and will update coverage with any statements as needed.

In April 2020, officers with Lubbock Police, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and DPS chased after Washington, officials said, in a stolen vehicle. The vehicle chase ended near Regis Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“Area law enforcement attempted to force the vehicle to stop,” officials said at the time. “Washington refused to stop and injured a DPS Trooper. Multiple shots were fired at Washington, and he was pronounced deceased on scene.”

A law enforcement helicopter overhead took video of the chase. (Scroll down to see the video player.) It was actually the second of two related chases.

Video shows gunfire, end of police chase in deadly incident in Lubbock

“Without authorization for use of force, [an officer] chose to ram his vehicle into the Dodge Challenger after it had already come to a stop,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said the car was boxed in by law enforcement vehicles. The lawsuit claimed the stolen vehicle moved forward at “slow speed” and an officer was knocked off balance.

  • Image from video of the incident provided by DPS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZ29x_0fELYAzN00
    Image from video of the incident provided by DPS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2Npn_0fELYAzN00
    Regis Street near MLK Blvd. (Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnwTX_0fELYAzN00
    10th Street and Ute Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

“At that very moment, Mr. Washington presented no immediate threat and significant harm to any person or to any of the officers,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said this was because there were no officers or innocent bystanders in his direct path or general vicinity.

However, directly after the vehicle began moving forward, multiple officers began shooting at Washington. This included an officer that used one hand to fire a gun from around a foot away, according to the lawsuit. Video depicted the officer using his other hand to hold the leash of a canine unit while he fired the weapon.

“After the hail of bullet fire, the officers approached the Dodge Challenger and saw Mr. Washington and believed him to be dead,” the lawsuit said. “The officers did not provide first aid once Mr. Washington’s body was removed from the vehicle.”

WARNING: The video may be graphic and difficult for some to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

RELATED STORIES:

For damages, the lawsuit asked for the practices that led to Washington’s death to be declared unconstitutional and for training on appropriate use-of-force and de-escalation tactics for all officers employed by the city and LCSO.

A specific dollar amount for damages was not included in the complaint.

EverythingLubbock.com exclusively obtained DPS helicopter footage of the incident from an open records request. Use the video player below to watch.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 7

my opinion only
2d ago

another family trying to get rich off their criminal kid. Get a job and teach your other kids not to steal cars and run from the law.

Reply
9
Michelle Elaine McFerrin
2d ago

sounds like the police had every right...just saying. some people love to make the police out to be the bad guy. grow up

Reply
6
Michelle Paulsen
2d ago

I'm so sorry for the family, the loss of a family member is very hard. I wasn't there, but looks like the officers did what they had to do in order to protect others from getting hurt ,or killed. My prayers for all involved.

Reply
3
Related
KTSM

Woman arrested after break in, assault in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) arrested a woman after she allegedly broke into a home in Fabens and assaulted someone in the home. EPCSO officials say on April 14, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am., their Deputies were sent to a home along the 100 Block of South-East 1st Street […]
FABENS, TX
KTSM

LCPD officer shoots, kills elderly woman armed with knife

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) provided information on the weekend shooting of an elderly woman, armed with a knife, at a Central Las Cruces home. LCPD officials share that on Saturday, May 16, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., their officers were sent at a home along the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
ABC Big 2 News

5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his mom

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Lubbock County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
Lubbock County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dragging wife from car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Waco PD Makes Murder Arrest

Waco, TEXAS (FOX44) — The Waco Police Department has made an arrest in a murder that took place on Friday, April 15th. 34-year-old Evaristo Jacobo Garcia has been arrested in Tow, Texas, located in Llano County. Investigators say he shot and killed Johnny Vidal Hogan at his home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane […]
WACO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man shoots at young daughter, mother during custody exchange

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he shot at his child and the child’s mother during a custody exchange. Isaac Mancha is facing three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one charge for possession of marijuana.  The incident happened on April 7 when an officer with the […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dps#Everythinglubbock Com#Lubbock Police
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy