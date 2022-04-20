ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Athletics Receives $40 Million Gift From Former Student-Athlete

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7zyX_0fELRjIN00

The Virginia Athletics Foundation received its largest single commitment ever this week

A former UVA student-athlete made an anonymous donation of $40 million to the Virginia Athletics Foundation this week, the largest single commitment in the history of the foundation.

According to the University, the gift, which is part of UVA's $5 billion Honor the Future capital campaign, has been given with the intention of making "a significant difference in the lives of future athletes at UVA." The Virginia Athletics Foundation's Honor the Future campaign is now up to $443 million with the gift, drawing near to the goal of $500 million.

“This family has demonstrated a remarkable passion for the University and our athletics program,” UVA President Jim Ryan said. “We are grateful to have philanthropic leaders among our former student-athletes, and we applaud their desire to make the experience even better for future generations with this commitment.”

UVA has completed Phase I of the Athletics Master Plan, which included the construction of two natural grass practice football fields on the ground where University Hall used to sit. Fundraising for Phase II, the construction of a new Football Operations Center, is reportedly "almost completed."

“This former athlete and their family have supported our annual fund for many years and have made commitments to an endowed scholarship and facilities,” Virginia Athletics Foundation Executive Director Dirk Katstra said. “We are incredibly thankful for this estate commitment and the countless ways it will benefit future student-athletes and coaches.”

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Selden's Walk-Off Home Run Lifts VCU Over No. 8 Virginia in 10 Innings

Virginia Baseball to Retire No. 11 on Ryan Zimmerman Day

Justin Anderson and Braxton Key Headline All-NBA G League Teams

Virginia Basketball Announces Kihei Clark Will Return for Fifth Season

Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Drops Out of Top Ten After 1-3 Week

WATCH: Virginia Football Begins Final Week of Spring Practice

No. 8 UVA Women's Tennis Beats Georgia Tech 5-2 in Season Finale

Comments / 2

Related
cbs19news

ACC title on the line with Cavaliers trip to Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Round two between Virginia and Syracuse will come with extra stakes as the Cavaliers look to lock up an ACC title on Saturday. "Control what we can control, control our play in those ACC games," Lars Tiffany said, "This would be a big deal, this would be a really big deal to earn a win up in Syracuse to be able to earn an ACC Championship. That would be such a big deal."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Virginia#Athletics#Justin Anderson#Uva
cbs19news

Albemarle celebrates 10 college bound student-athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Early Thursday morning a large crowd gathered at Albemarle High School to celebrate ten college bound student-athletes. Amaya Pendleton was among the group celebrating their college decisions just days after she committed to play basketball for Trinity College. Pendleton, a two-time first team All-Jefferson District selection, became the third Patriot to reach the 1,000 point milestone this past season, but once she found Trinity's women's basketball program her college decision was made easy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC 29 News

Virginia men’s lax ready for rematch with rival Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA sophomores Connor Shellenberger and Cole Kastner have been nominated for the Tewaaraton Award, which is presented to the most outstanding player in College Lacrosse. The STAB alum, Shellenberger, currently leads the ACC in assists per game, and he’s second in points. The 6-foot-7 Kastner...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ESPN

NC State extends director of athletics Boo Corrigan through 2027

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan has received a one-year contract extension that takes him through 2027, the school announced on Friday. The new agreement includes increased compensation to slightly more than $1.2 million annually and a potential bonus of $300,000, according to a school spokesman. "Under Boo's leadership, NC...
SPORTS
Virginian-Pilot

Transfer portal continues to alter men’s basketball rosters for Old Dominion, Hampton, William & Mary

After a handful of defections from Old Dominion, reinforcements continue to roll in. The Monarchs on Wednesday announced the addition of 6-foot-5 shooting guard Tyreek Scott-Grayson, a former player for ODU’s former Conference USA rival Alabama Birmingham. Scott-Grayson is ODU’s third signee in a week, joining Tallahassee Community College transfer Dericko Williams and incoming freshman guard ...
HAMPTON, VA
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
993
Followers
750
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy