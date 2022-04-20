ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans rally past Suns 125-114 after Booker's injury

semoball.com
 2 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) -- Brandon Ingram's rolling, Devin Booker's hurting and the New Orleans Pelicans made it clear that this first-round playoff series will be a fight for the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. Ingram had a fantastic all-around game with 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Pelicans...

www.semoball.com

