Watertown, area athletes set to compete Friday in 59th Watoma Relays

The scheduled 59th running of the Watoma Relays on Friday could have a familiar feel.

As been historically the norm for the meet, which began in the 1950s and is sponsored annually by the Watoma Club, the weather forecast is less than perfect.

Friday’s forecast calls for temperatures that could hit the high 50s, but with a 50-percent chance for scattered thunderstorms and winds hovering between 20 and 30 miles per hour and possibly higher.

Meet officials are preparing to hold the meet and said they wouldn’t make a decision otherwise until at least Thursday.

“It’s supposed to be in the mid-50s or higher. We’ve ran in worse and if you look at our spring, the forecast isn’t getting any better for the rest of April,” said Watertown head coach Chad Rohde. “We don’t want to jeopardize losing meets for the kids that we likely can’t make up on the back end.”

Athletes from 16 schools are slated to compete, which features Class AA and Class A-B divisions. The javelin, a new event this year in South Dakota, will kick off the meet at 10 a.m. Other field events and running events are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

The final event of the meet — the banana relay — is scheduled for 7 p.m. It’s possible the schedule could be altered, depending on the weather.

“It’s the Watoma Relays, so we have to expect weather at some point,” said Rohde. “How many Watoma Relays have we had where it’s been sunny.”

Schools Competing and Other Meet Information

The Watoma Relays were held last spring for the first time since 2017 and featured eight new meet records.

No team points are kept in the meet, which will include 20 Class AA events in both boys and girls and 20 Class A-B events in both boys and girls.

Class AA teams in the field include Watertown and fellow Eastern South Dakota Conference schools Aberdeen Central and Harrisburg, perennial South Dakota Class AA contender Sioux Falls Lincoln, Fargo (N.D.) North and Minnesota teams Marshall and Eastview High School of Apple Valley.

Eastview is again only bringing its girls’ athletes. The team’s head coach is Watertown High School graduate Jorjean Fischer — who has for many years brought the squad back to her hometown for Watertown's biggest home meet of the spring.

Sioux Falls Lincoln has won each of the last five state Class AA boys championships and three of the past five girls division titles.

The Class A-B field includes Arlington, Castlewood, Deubrook Area, Great Plains Lutheran, Hamlin, Madison, Milbank Area, Sisseton and Webster Area. A year ago, Milbank ran in Class AA races but its results were used for Class A-B purposes.

Athletes To Watch

A list of official entries wasn’t available, but the field is expected to feature a number of talented athletes including some who enjoyed successful days in last year’s Watoma Relays.

Ellen Merkley of Sioux Falls Lincoln (Class AA girls) and Kadin Hanscom of Madison (Class A-B boys) earned outstanding athlete honors in the meet last year.

A big group of Class A-B athletes who either won individual events or helped run on winning relays are back competing for their schools this spring.

Three area athletes who set Class A-B meet records last spring also are likely to compete — Hamlin’s Gracelyn Leiseth (girls’ shot put) and Milbank’s Bennett Schwenn (boys’ long jump) and Nick Batchelor (3,200-meter run).

Leiseth, the returning Gatorade South Dakota Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, and Schwenn each were named the outstanding Class A field events athletes in the 2021 state track meet.

“The cool thing about track and field is that regardless of what level, there are some great competitors out there,” said Rohde. “If you look at some of the state leaders right now, the fastest hurdles in the state come from Class A and B. There’s quality athletes at all levels. That’s one of things that makes it such a fun sport.”

Don’t worry, the Class AA schools in the field also have some talented athletes. That group includes Aberdeen Central senior Sam Rohlfs, who recently set the state’s all-time record in the boys’ long jump (24 feet, 0.75 inches).

What Can the Arrows Do?

Weather has already wiped out two home events for Watertown High School athletes this spring. A home varsity triangular was moved to Mitchell and a junior varsity triangular on Tuesday was canceled.

Either way, the Watoma Relays carry some special meaning for the Arrows.

“This is our main home meet of the year and we have some great teams coming in,” said Rohde. “The kids are definitely ready to compete. The only downfall is that a lot of our kids can’t compete because this is one of our limited-entry meets of the year.”

Senior Myah Morris is a returning Watoma Relays event winner for the Arrows. She won the girls’ Class AA triple jump in 2021.

There some other WHS athletes who could challenge for event titles on Friday.