ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, CO

Assistance with energy needs available

By REGAN TUTTLE Editor
The Daily Planet
 2 days ago

At the Town of Norwood’s monthly meeting April 13, the nonprofit Eco-Action Partners attended virtually to discuss a few initiatives they want the Norwood community to know about. First, the solar co-op enrollment deadline is May 1. Representatives from Eco-Action Partners are hoping more county residents get on...

www.telluridenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Utilities plan huge electric grid upgrades, adding to power bills

American utilities are planning their biggest spending increases in decades to upgrade aging grids, prepare for electric vehicles and make the transition to renewable energy—moves poised to further boost power costs as consumers face historic inflation. The plans propose tens of billions of dollars in spending in the coming...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WIBW

Low-Income Energy Assistance deadline nears for Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has reminded Kansans that the deadline for the Low-Income Energy Assistance program is just around the corner. Evergy says the deadline for Kansas customers to apply for financial help through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program is Thursday, March 31. It said the average benefit amount a customer can get is about $1,400.
KANSAS STATE
Reuters

Sonnen to offer cheap power to German homes which install solar

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Solar battery maker sonnen said on Thursday that it will offer retail buyers of new rooftop photovoltaic systems in Germany an inexpensive power supply from the third quarter of 2022. Berlin has passed renewable power legislation to speed up the country’s transition to low-carbon fuels and eliminate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

It should be a golden moment for renewable energy. It’s not.

April 22 is Earth Day. Crude oil is over $100 a barrel, nobody wants to pay Vladimir Putin for gas anymore, and three-quarters of Americans now think that climate change is at least partially caused by humans. Great time for the solar energy business, right?. “This has been an incredibly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwood, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
County
San Miguel County, CO
Local
Colorado Business
San Miguel County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Salon

Biden allocates $3 billion for low-income families to retrofit homes

Low-income families will be able to lower their utility bills with $3.16 billion in funding for home retrofits made available by the Biden administration on Wednesday. The move will also help the U.S. reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The funding, approved as part of the infrastructure bill that Congress passed last...
U.S. POLITICS
yankodesign.com

Solego is a modular solar power system that’s also green in another way

Many solar power stations and batteries claim to be green because of how they charge, but this modular solar system is really green inside and out. A lot more people are becoming conscious of their fossil fuel use, especially when they’re actually trying to live off the grid or survive a power outage. Typical gasoline-chugging generators have long been considered to be not only wasteful but also dangerous, especially when used indoors. A need breed of portable power stations has been presenting cleaner, quieter, and greener options that use safer rechargeable batteries for power. To complete the green picture, these can even be charged via solar power. What might be a convenience for hikers, trekkers, and adventurers might be a life necessity for other people in other parts of the world, and that’s exactly what the Solego 2.0 is attempting to bring to regions where the grid is virtually non-existent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

DOE Earmarks $84 Million For Geothermal Pilot Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy has issued a request for information to support enhanced geothermal pilot demonstration projects. — The United States Department of Energy (DOE) issued a request for information (RFI) to support $84 million in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) pilot demonstration projects included in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#United Nations#Solar Energy#The Town Of Norwood#Eco Action Partners#Care#Black Hills Energy
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Solar Water Heaters: Switch to This Alternative to Save Energy (and Money)

Rising prices and what often feels like an energy crisis might mean you're paying more attention to how your home uses energy. If you want to save some money on your bills, start with your water heater. That unassuming boiler in your basement can use 14% to 18% or your home's monthly energy budget, according to the Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

EPA floats options to curb gas plant carbon emissions

EPA tipped its hand today on the kinds of control options it is considering for a future rule to meaningfully curb carbon pollution from new natural gas power plants. The agency released a white paper seeking public comment for efficiency measures and carbon control technologies that could form the basis of the rule, which is expected to be proposed later this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

USDA Partnering With Farmers to Promote Climate-Smart Commodities

Robert Bonnie, farm production and conservation undersecretary for the USDA, spoke to Cheddar about climate-smart strategies to help farmers reduce carbon emissions from agriculture. "We share the costs of installing those practices on their lands in ways that will protect the climate and maintain agricultural productivity, and we're also partnering with farmers to draw in private investment in greenhouse gas emissions reductions provided by agriculture and forestry," he said. The hope is to get farmers and ranchers to produce climate-smart commodities to lessen the impact of climate change.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Vox

There’s a climate solution hiding in our walls

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. The world is buzzing with climate change solutions these days: Maybe we can plant a trillion trees to save ecosystems and scrub greenhouse gases out of the air in one fell swoop! Or store energy in giant cement blocks that can act like batteries made of potential energy! Or use our electric vehicles as batteries for our homes and businesses! These sound like promising ideas, but some are only in the early stages. Many of them will take years to come to fruition, if they ever do at all, and there’s a fair amount of disagreement about how effective some of them would be. Which is why it’s time we start thinking more about a low-tech, time-tested, and far less sexy solution: insulation.
ENVIRONMENT
Times Leader

Bear Creek Community Charter School expanding

BEAR CREEK TWP. — Even though the $13.4 million addition planned for the Bear Creek Community Charter School is smaller than the existing building, it’s still a big deal, officials said Friday at a ceremonial groundbreaking. The more than 36,000-square-foot wing will boost the enrollment to 675 students...
EDUCATION
CNET

What's the Ideal Temperature To Set Your Water Heater?

Not much beats a hot shower on a cold day. But if you're like me, your enjoyment is always tempered by nagging questions about the cost of heating all that water. That concern isn't for nothing: Hot water heating can account for 14-18% of an average utility bill, the Department of Energy says.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
9NEWS

Denver wants to double recycling, composting over next 5 years

DENVER — The City and County of Denver unveiled a plan Tuesday to divert 50% of all solid waste away from the landfill and to recycling or composting by 2027. The city's Sustainable Resource Management Plan — which also calls for the recycling rate to increase to 70% by 2032 — represents a collaboration between the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR), the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) and the Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE).
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy