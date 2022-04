The terminology describing pre-death discharges from hospice care needs to be clarified and resources need to be improved. How can we help people survive what they were told to believe was an impossibility? When patients are brought on and admitted into hospice care services, they are informed that they have approximately six months or less to live. This comfort-driven philosophy of care is diametrically opposed to the traditional medical model of care, which was designed to promote and prolong life, no matter the cost.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO