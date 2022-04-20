30 green jobs that can help fight climate change

Lighting has come a long way and its increasing affordability may foreshadow how we deal with the climate crisis. For the Financial Times, writer Joy Lo Dico discusses the history of lighting and the incredible drop in cost over the years. She noted that "it would have taken the average worker half a day to earn enough money to light their home for an hour in 1851." For reference, 1851 is the year "Moby-Dick" was published, a story of whalers chasing whales for their oil that was then used in lamps. “Butchers we are, that is true,” says the narrator of "Moby-Dick." But the world pays us “the profoundest homage . . . for almost all the tapers, lamps, and candles that burn round the globe, burn to our glory!”

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO