2023 Lexus RZ 450e Debuts Today: See The Livestream

By Adrian Padeanu
 2 days ago
Lexus' first foray into the EV segment was a relatively shy step since the UX 300e is based on the same platform as the combustion-engined model. In addition, the subcompact crossover is offered only in select markets and hasn't received a significant marketing push. The company's first model developed from the...

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

