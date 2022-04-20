ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER- Rains and Winds Return

By Clark Shelton
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It will be a warmer but cloudy day ahead of the next system. Winds pick up, rains move in, possibly see a storm or two. We will...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Thunderstorms#Live Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
NBC4 Columbus

Chilly weekend with rain, snow, and wind

Saturday: Light snow showers, windy, cold, high 39. Sunday: AM flurries, clearing, cold, windy, high 38. An upper-level disturbance will move through the region today, bringing scattered rain showers off and on throughout the day and into Saturday. Temperatures will be cold today, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 40s. We’ll also be windy today, with sustained winds anywhere from 10-15 mph, and gusts upwards of 25 mph today.
COLUMBUS, OH
WGAL

Rain, snow ending overnight; turning blustery

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for western counties in the Susquehanna Valley. A total of one to three inches of snow is possible, with the heaviest snow at higher elevations. The rest of the area is seeing mainly rain with some wet flakes mixed...
ENVIRONMENT
Bakersfield Channel

Storm system to bring strong winds, plenty of rain

After two days of broken records, Bakersfield stayed below the record of 90 on Friday. We still have more warm weather in the forecast, though. Highs will be in the mid 80s in the Valley again on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 80s on Sunday. That means...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Rain, wind continue through commute

Forecast: Bouts of heavy rain are expected early this morning, but mainly S&E of the city. For the remainder of the day, expect lingering drizzle/shower activity with highs in the low 50s. More organized showers fill in late this evening into the overnight hours with some pockets of moderate rain. As for tomorrow, it's looking like an overall better day with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs closer to 60. Looking Ahead: Saturday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with sct'd showers and highs in the mid 50s. As for Sunday, it will be partly sunny and colder with just a slight chance of showers and highs in the upper 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Rain This Weekend, Winter Weather Returns Monday

What started off as fog and showers has now come to a break of clouds and periods of sunshine. The improvement is not only with fewer clouds but also the increase in temperatures we've seen. We woke up feeling like it was in the 30s and we now get to...
BOSTON, MA
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy