There was a time when Julio Teheran seemed to be a key part of the Atlanta Braves future. He had developed into a solid middle of the rotation arm, a two time All Star who could occasionally dominate. The Angels were hoping he would be the same sort of arm for them when he signed prior to the 2020 season, someone that could help solidify a rotation that had been a sore spot over the years.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO