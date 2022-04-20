ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER- Rains and Winds Return

By Clark Shelton
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It will be a warmer but cloudy day ahead of the next system. Winds pick up, rains move in, possibly see a storm or two. We will...

NBC4 Columbus

Chilly weekend with rain, snow, and wind

Saturday: Light snow showers, windy, cold, high 39. Sunday: AM flurries, clearing, cold, windy, high 38. An upper-level disturbance will move through the region today, bringing scattered rain showers off and on throughout the day and into Saturday. Temperatures will be cold today, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 40s. We’ll also be windy today, with sustained winds anywhere from 10-15 mph, and gusts upwards of 25 mph today.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bakersfield Channel

Storm system to bring strong winds, plenty of rain

After two days of broken records, Bakersfield stayed below the record of 90 on Friday. We still have more warm weather in the forecast, though. Highs will be in the mid 80s in the Valley again on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 80s on Sunday. That means...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NECN

Rain This Weekend, Winter Weather Returns Monday

What started off as fog and showers has now come to a break of clouds and periods of sunshine. The improvement is not only with fewer clouds but also the increase in temperatures we've seen. We woke up feeling like it was in the 30s and we now get to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Rain, wind continue through commute

Forecast: Bouts of heavy rain are expected early this morning, but mainly S&E of the city. For the remainder of the day, expect lingering drizzle/shower activity with highs in the low 50s. More organized showers fill in late this evening into the overnight hours with some pockets of moderate rain. As for tomorrow, it's looking like an overall better day with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs closer to 60. Looking Ahead: Saturday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with sct'd showers and highs in the mid 50s. As for Sunday, it will be partly sunny and colder with just a slight chance of showers and highs in the upper 40s.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Wind advisory Today, rain returns next Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is a clear and cool start this morning. Winds will increase throughout the day, with strong gusty winds this afternoon. There is a WIND ADVISORY for most of North Georgia starting at 6am in the North Georgia Mountains (noon for the rest of the advisory area) and it will continue until 8pm. We’ll see sustained winds of 15-25 mph, with wind gusts up to 40 mph.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Storm Will Bring Rain, Wind and Snow to SoCal

It's not quite April yet, but some much-needed spring showers are on the way early Monday morning to water flowers at the SoCal coasts, blow breezes through the mountains and deserts, and drop snow at high elevations. Clouds can already be spotted in parts of the region Sunday afternoon, but...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Franklin, TN
