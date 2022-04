The chief executive of Goldman Sachs held a meeting with the founder of crypto exchange FTX last month to explore forging stronger ties between the two companies. Goldman’s David Solomon and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried met in the Caribbean to discuss the bank advising the crypto firm on its dealings with U.S. regulators, according to a Thursday (April 21) report by the Financial Times, citing two sources close to the matter.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO