Tuesday morning at the Fremont County Courthouse, Chad Daybell appeared in court just after 9:00 in a suit and tie. Chad Daybell’s hearing began with his defense team asking that the trial be moved to Ada County due to the fact that this is such a high-profile case. The defense on the other hand asked that the jury be sequestered in Ada County and taken to Fremont county to save costs on the trial.

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO