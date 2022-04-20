ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Congressman Larsen to host telephone town hall April 21 on environmental issues

By Name
myedmondsnews.com
 2 days ago

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen will host a live telephone town hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April...

myedmondsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Larsen
Law & Crime

Seeking to Prevent Her Disqualification, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Under Oath That She Can’t Remember Much About Talks Before Jan. 6

Fighting to prevent her disqualification for office during testimony in Atlanta, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) described broad memory lapses on Friday in response to pointed questions about Jan. 6. Five Georgia voters backed by a non-profit group claim that the Donald Trump loyalist should be banned from office under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection” prohibition.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Issues#Telephone
UPI News

Earth Day originated with a U.S. senator in 1970

April 22 (UPI) -- Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22, started in 1970 when a U.S. senator sought to bring environmental issues to the forefront. U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wis., founded Earth Day in 1970 as a means of drawing attention to environmental issues in the wake of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1969.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Biden's Earth Day includes mission to rescue world's giant trees

SEATTLE, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden marks Earth Day on Friday with a trip to lush but fire-prone Washington state and the signing of an executive order to protect old-growth forests. The order Biden signs will create the first-ever inventory of old-growth forests on federal lands and...
ADVOCACY
YourErie

Warren County Democrats host Congressman Conor Lamb

Warren County Democrats hosted Congressman Conor Lamb to hear what he plans to advocate for as he runs for U.S. Senate. Congressman Lamb is asking Pennsylvania residents to make a choice regardless of their political party as they vote in the primary election on May 17. Lamb currently represents Pennsylvania’s 17th District in congress which […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Vox

There’s a climate solution hiding in our walls

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. The world is buzzing with climate change solutions these days: Maybe we can plant a trillion trees to save ecosystems and scrub greenhouse gases out of the air in one fell swoop! Or store energy in giant cement blocks that can act like batteries made of potential energy! Or use our electric vehicles as batteries for our homes and businesses! These sound like promising ideas, but some are only in the early stages. Many of them will take years to come to fruition, if they ever do at all, and there’s a fair amount of disagreement about how effective some of them would be. Which is why it’s time we start thinking more about a low-tech, time-tested, and far less sexy solution: insulation.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
sevendaysvt

Tree Huggers Applaud Biden Order That Could Protect Vermont Forests

Forest conservation groups on Friday cheered an executive order from President Joe Biden that instructs federal agencies to inventory mature and old-growth forests on federal lands as a step toward protecting their capacity to store carbon and slow climate change. The order could lead to what the White House called...
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy