Two LVMPD officers awarded “good tickets”

A man accused of fatally pushing a woman in front of a freight train in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said.The woman, whose name has not yet been made public, was hit by the train Monday morning in the city of Riverside, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles, police said Thursday. Riverside police said in a statement that the woman and the man, Kevin Errol Lewis, were in an argument next to the railroad tracks that turned physical. During the altercation, Lewis allegedly shoved the woman he was in a dating relationship with into the...
