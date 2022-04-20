ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Two LVMPD officers awarded “good tickets”

Fox5 KVVU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCannabis lounge rules up for discussion in Clark County as businesses propose entertainment options. Rules for cannabis lounges are still in up in the air, as Clark County leaders held its first public...

www.fox5vegas.com

Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD motorcycle officer involved in crash, driver on the run

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer has been involved in a crash near US 95 North and I-15 North. LVMPD said a motorcycle officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then put the car in reverse striking the officer’s motorcycle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Student arrested for assaulting teacher at Grant Sawyer Middle School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District Student was arrested Wednesday for assaulting a teacher at Grant Sawyer Middle School. According to a parent letter issued by the Assistant Principal Hallie Loewy of Grant Sawyer Middle School, a student was arrested and removed from campus following an incident involving a teacher.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Complex

Nevada Man Awarded $8 Million After Suing Casino Bar for Serving Him Chemicals Instead of Beer

A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
HENDERSON, NV
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Sherri Papini, California woman whose 2016 disappearance sparked weekslong search, admits to faking her own kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police: Man fatally pushed woman into California train

A man accused of fatally pushing a woman in front of a freight train in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said.The woman, whose name has not yet been made public, was hit by the train Monday morning in the city of Riverside, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles, police said Thursday. Riverside police said in a statement that the woman and the man, Kevin Errol Lewis, were in an argument next to the railroad tracks that turned physical. During the altercation, Lewis allegedly shoved the woman he was in a dating relationship with into the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Missing Couple Found Shot To Death In Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH (CBS) – A husband and wife reported missing earlier this week were found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord, New Hampshire. Investigators said 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid were shot multiple times. The deaths have been ruled homicides. Their bodies were found Thursday evening off of Portsmouth Street in Concord in the area of the Broken Ground Trails. Family and friends had not heard from the Reids after they left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex Monday afternoon for a walk in the woods. The Reids’ bodies were found in close proximity...
CONCORD, NH
Fox5 KVVU

Notorious ‘Love Ranch’ in Pahrump sold for over $1.2M

April 20, or 4/20, a day celebrated by cannabis enthusiasts. For local dispensaries, it is also one of the busiest days of the year and a time to celebrate their success. CCSD teacher arrested on two counts of lewdness with a child. Updated: 9 hours ago. Parents are not happy...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

8-year-old Las Vegas boy’s death ruled a homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office officially ruled an 8-year-old’s death a homicide after his parents claimed he tried to kill himself. Isaiah Gritz, 8, died March 20, 2021 from drowning and blunt force injuries from abuse and neglect, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said. His death was ruled a homicide.
LAS VEGAS, NV

