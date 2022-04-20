ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Local NAACP plans redistricting meeting

By For the Tribune
Mount Olive Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Goldsboro-Wayne NAACP Branch has planned a redistricting meeting at Rebuilding Broken Places. The meeting is at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at 2105 N. William St. in Goldsboro. The purpose of the meeting is to...

mountolivetribune.com

