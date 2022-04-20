Local NAACP plans redistricting meeting

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is expected to appear at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The challenge filed last month says the Republican congresswoman is ineligible to run under a provision of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, alleging that she aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021. Greene has repeatedly denied aiding or engaging in...

