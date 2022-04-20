Local NAACP plans redistricting meeting

North Carolina is holding a statewide primary election on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Here’s what you should know. When you go to vote in a general election, you’ll notice that there’s usually only one candidate per political party for each office. In the 2020 general election, for example, North Carolina’s gubernatorial race had two major party candidates, Democrat Roy Cooper and Republican Dan Forest. But in many cases, far more than one Democrat and one Republican want to be their party’s nominee. Primaries let voters narrow the field ahead of the general election. So, each party’s top vote-getter in the primary will go on to the general election ballot in November.
